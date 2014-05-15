KRAKOW, Poland May 15 The European Central
Bank's toolbox ahead of its June policy meeting includes a
negative rate on bank deposits, but also other measures, ECB
Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.
The ECB's deposit rate is at zero at the moment and cutting
it lower would mean effectively charging banks to park their
money at the ECB overnight, which might be an incentive for them
to lend the money out instead.
"It's certainly on the shelf if the Governing Council
decides," Mersch said in a question and answer session after
giving a speech at a conference in Krakow. "It is a tool that is
available. The question is what the ultimate efficiency is (of)
venturing into this territory."
"We are also looking at other instruments," Mersch said. "At
the end, the Governing Council will make its assessment. The
first need that we need to address is of credit allocation."
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska in Krakow, writing by Eva
Taylor)