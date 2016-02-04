ZURICH Feb 4 The European Central Bank is carefully following euro-zone inflation and wage developments as it considers further policy easing in March, a senior policy maker said on Thursday at an event in Zurich.

"We have further possibilities," Executive Board member Yves Mersch said in front of an investor conference held by Swiss bank UBS. "Our toolbox is not exhausted."

"We are also looking at actual inflation...and if we are at very low levels, there is hardly any buffer left if there would be a renewed shock hitting us," Mersch told investors. "Already now we see that there are increased risks that we move into negative territory on inflation." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)