ZURICH Feb 4 The European Central Bank is
carefully following euro-zone inflation and wage developments as
it considers further policy easing in March, a senior policy
maker said on Thursday at an event in Zurich.
"We have further possibilities," Executive Board member Yves
Mersch said in front of an investor conference held by Swiss
bank UBS. "Our toolbox is not exhausted."
"We are also looking at actual inflation...and if we are at
very low levels, there is hardly any buffer left if there would
be a renewed shock hitting us," Mersch told investors. "Already
now we see that there are increased risks that we move into
negative territory on inflation."
