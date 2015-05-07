BARCELONA, Spain European Central Bank Executive Board Member Yves Mersch said on Thursday the bank's asset-buying programme was working better than some had expected and had eliminated the risk that the euro zone would fall into deflation.

The ECB began a 1 trillion quantitative easing (QE) programme of bond purchases in March, which is set to run until September 2016 and designed to address falling inflation and stimulate the economy.

Speaking at an event in Barcelona, Mersch said: "QE has worked three times, when people started talking, when we said we were reflecting on it, and when we started doing it."

While the programme was not without risks, and Mersch stressed the measure was temporary, it had already helped address deflation concerns. "Those that bet that Europe would fall into deflation have lost the bet," he said.

(Reporting By Sarah White, Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by John Stonestreet)