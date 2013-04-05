FRANKFURT, April 5 There is a danger that a
planned European banking supervisor will not be operational
early next year as scheduled, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.
The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which marks the
first pillar of the banking union that aims at closer financial
integration in Europe, will be set up under the roof of the ECB
and is due to start in March next year.
Mersch, who started at the Executive Board in December after
a protracted nomination battle with the European Parliament,
also took a swipe at that institution, saying that it should not
be given veto rights regarding the leadership of the banking
supervisor as this could endanger the supervisor's independence.
Referring to a renegotiation of a preliminary agreement made
by EU bodies last month, the Luxembourger said this could hold
up the start of operations.
"A delay in the final adoption of the SSM Regulation cannot
be excluded," Mersch said in the text of a speech to given at an
Europolis conference in Berlin.
"This would constitute a risk to the timely start of the
SSM's operations in mid-2014 and generate legal uncertainty. A
policy of procrastination, however, would send the wrong
signals."
Mersch, whose nomination to the ECB board was opposed by the
European Parliament, which wanted to see women seriously
considered for the all-male body, also said that the planned
right of the European Parliament to veto nominations or dismiss
top supervisors could endanger the ECB's independence.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Paul Carrel)