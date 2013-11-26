FRANKFURT Nov 26 The European Central Bank's
scope of action is limited and its policy of providing banks
with more liquidity than they need should not become a permanent
feature, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.
The comments from Mersch, a hawkish member of the ECB's
Governing Council, came after other policymakers said last week
they were open to taking fresh measures to support the euro zone
economy, where inflation is running well below target.
A new batch of long-term loans, or LTROS, to inject
liquidity into the financial system is widely seen as one policy
option for the ECB, although another hawk, Jens Weidmann, said
last week the bank must ensure its lending operations do not
become too generous.
Mersch said the ECB should ensure its liquidity flows
smoothly to the banking sector.
"Excess liquidity policy, however useful and necessary it
has been - and still is, should not become a permanent feature,"
he added in the text of a speech entitled 'Economic and Legal
Limits of Central Banking", for delivery at a conference at the
Goethe University Frankfurt.
"It should be limited in time to avoid dressing-up
non-performing loans or ever-greening bad assets that would
undermine incentives to restructure or to address structural
weaknesses in banks' balance sheets," he said.
The ECB used twin long-term liquidity operations, or LTROs,
to funnel banks over one trillion euros ($1.35 trillion) in
3-year loans in late 2011 and early 2012 - a move ECB President
Mario subsequently said "avoided a major, major credit crunch".
The ploy boosted excess liquidity, the amount
of money in the market beyond what banks need for their
day-to-day operations, though this has now fallen back to its
lowest level since September 2011 as banks repay the LTROs
early.
Another policy measure some ECB policymakers have mentioned
as a possibility is quantitative easing (QE), or asset
purchases. Without mentioning QE, Mersch stressed that the ECB
could not buy government bonds on the primary market.
"The ECB was assigned a precise mandate: to maintain price
stability," he said. "The scope of action is limited and some
tasks are explicitly prohibited, e.g. the outright purchases of
government bonds on the primary market, i.e. the monetization of
public debt."
($1 = 0.7404 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Writing by Paul Carrel Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)