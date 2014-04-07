(Adds quotes, background)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 7 The European Central Bank is
drawing up plans for large-scale asset purchases in case they
are needed but there remains some way to go before that point,
one of bank's policymakers said on Monday.
"The inflation and deflation risks are more or less level in
EMU area which means that we do not see an imminent risk of
deflation. However, we are ready to prepare for such a
situation," Yves Mersch, one of the ECB's six Executive Board
members said at conference organised by Clearstream.
On Thursday, the ECB opened the door to possibly turning on
its money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and
keep inflation from staying too low.
It kept interest rates steady at 0.25 percent at its regular
meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank
had achieved unanimity that asset purchases, also known as
quantitative easing, might be needed to tackle inflation if it
proved persistently low.
Mersch said markets should not jump the gun and expect
immediate action, stressing the ECB still had room to cut
interest rates again.
"From the theoretical agreement to the implementation of the
operations is still a long way," Mersch added.
"The Governing Council said there is also unconventional
instruments which means there is also conventional room for
movement, and let me insist on that."
He went on to detail a list of issues the ECB would have to
iron out before it launched into any QE programme.
"The specificities relate to the existence and eligibility
of different asset classes, both private sector and public
sector. We have also looked into the legal side... we have to
operate in relation to our mandate."
"We are not only preparing for these unconventional measures
to address a tail risk but we speak more about this because of
the inflation side."
Mersch also said any purchases should be designed with the
self-righting traits that many of current crisis measures have.
"I am a great admirer of the automatic exit clauses that
were built into our liquidity providing facilities," he said.
