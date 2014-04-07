(Re-leads on ECB, BoE to publish joint proposal on ABS plan,)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 7 Europe's two biggest central
banks will join forces at the IMF's Spring meeting this week to
shape new rules for securitising loans, which they hope will
help to revive lending to small and mid-sized companies.
Europe should push for reflecting the risks to banks'
capital requirements from loan securitisation, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
"If the Bank of England and the ECB were to put forward a
joint statement on this issue at the forthcoming IMF Spring
meetings, it would underline the European determination to
decisively move forward," Mersch said.
The securitisation capital framework is being overhauled at
the international level. The strict risk weights that are being
discussed may not only curtail any growth in securitisation
markets for European small and medium businesses, Mersch said -
they might do more harm to an already-damaged market.
"It is therefore important that the EU moves ahead swiftly
in addressing inconsistencies in the treatment of high-quality
securitisation," he said in a speech at a Clearstream event. "We
must act fast and in a manner that is sensitive to our own
European reality."
Mersch's speech marks the strongest statement yet by a
European central banker on how to rehabilitate a sector seen as
a critical alternative for raising funds. Securitisation was
tarnished when debt based on subprime U.S. mortgages became
untradable in 2007, triggering the global financial crisis.
"I would propose that central bank ABS [asset-backed
securities] eligibility criteria could form a useful starting
point for identifying 'qualified' ABSs," Mersch said. "These
criteria are determined using a common risk-tolerance threshold,
are widely accepted by market participants and are set without
conflicts of interest."
The Bank of England is also keen to rehabilitate
securitisiation.
While large companies can issue bonds to raise money,
smaller companies - which make up the bulk of the economy - rely
on bank lending. But banks are reluctant to extend loans because
of tighter capital rules. Policymakers across Europe now think
securitising or repackaging debt, such as loans to companies,
could provide the answer.
Earlier this month, the EU's European Commission published
plans for spurring long-term financing and said it would look to
ease capital requirements for banks and insurers who sell or buy
securitised debt to help revive the moribund
sector.
