FRANKFURT, Sept 26 The European Central Bank's
upcoming assessment of the euro zone's top banks might expose
that some have funding holes, one of the ECB's top policymakers
on the project, Yves Mersch, said on Thursday.
The ECB will directly supervise 130 top euro zone lenders
like Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Santander from November
next year and is set to conduct an Asset Quality Review (AQR) to
make sure they are adequately capitalised before taking up the
reins.
"Some banks might face capital gaps to close," Mersch, the
ECB board member in charge of setting up the Single Supervisory
Mechanism (SSM), said. "In our view, it is very important for
the credibility of the exercise that the scope of the process
remains ambitious."
Past European Union health checks of banks have been
criticised for failing thoroughly to assess holdings of
sovereign debt. Some of the bonds came under huge stress at the
height of the euro zone debt crisis.
Mersch added that national authorites should not be given
"vetoes" when decisions need to be made on shutting or repairing
a troubled bank.
He also called for a body in charge of resolution to be in
place in time for when, or shortly after, the new rules come
into force.
"The new provisions on bail-in would only be applicable from
January 2018. This means that there will be a period of three
years where the resolution authority is unable to use one of its
key resolution tools."
"In my view we should push for a start date of 2015 for
bail-in so that we have the full resolution toolbox available
from the outset."
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; writing by Marc Jones in London)