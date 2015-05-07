FRANKFURT May 7 European Central Bank Executive
Board member Yves Mersch said capital controls were possible
under exceptional circumstances when asked about such taking
such measures in Greece in an interview in Spain's La Vanguardia
newspaper on Thursday.
"In an extraordinary situation, each country has to call on
exceptional measures as the case requires. Talking about them
beforehand could have negative effects on the market," Mersch
told the paper when asked if capital controls would be useful in
Greece.
Asked if Athens could default on its debt commitments within
the euro zone, he said: "There have been defaults in the United
States and other monetary unions, with no political
consequences. What matters is European countries' perception of
political cohesion and their willingness to remain together."
