LUXEMBOURG Nov 25 The European Central Bank could take exceptional measures to help bank liquidity for longer than one year to avoid a credit crunch on the interbank lending market, ECB Governing Council member Yves Mersch told Luxembourg radio on Friday.

Mersch was answering a question about a Reuters story on Thursday that said the ECB was looking at extending the term of loans it offers banks to two or even three years to try to prevent the euro zone crisis from precipitating a credit crunch.

"We see indeed that there are problems for the banks in that they cannot refinance themselves beyond the (time) that they are lent money by the ECB, which is one year maximum," Mersch said.

"There we are in our prime domain to ensure that the banks continue to provide credit to our economy. I can imagine very well that if another exceptional measure was required of the European System of Central Banks, that it would be in this area, where we are in our mandate, to see if there any possibilities to contribute to not (adding) a credit crunch in a situation of tightenend growth decline," he said. (Reporting By Michele Sinner, writing by Jan Strupczewski. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)