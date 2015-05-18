UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
STOCKHOLM May 18 The success of the European Central Bank's scheme to buy assets including government bonds depends on its full implementation, a member of its Executive Board said on Monday.
"For the moment, all the success of our programme is predicated on the full implementation," Yves Mersch told an audience in Stockholm.
The European Central Bank plans to spend 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month buying chiefly government bonds until September 2016 or until low price inflation moves closer to its 2 percent target.
($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting By Simon Johnson; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.