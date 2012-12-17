BERLIN Dec 17 European Central Bank policymaker
Yves Mersch told a newspaper he did not see the logic of a
debate about a further rate cut from the current record low
because unconventional tools were working better than
conventional monetary policy.
"At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with
unconventional measures because these are working better," the
ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung. "This is why I do not really understand the
discussion about a rate cut."
The ECB kept interest rates on hold earlier this month, but
Governing Council members held "a wide discussion" about cutting
interest rates from their current record low of 0.75 percent.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)