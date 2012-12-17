(Adds details, quotes, background)
BERLIN Dec 17 European Central Bank policymaker
Yves Mersch told a newspaper he did not see the logic of a
debate about the bank cutting its main rate from the current
record low because unconventional tools were working better than
conventional monetary policy.
The ECB kept rates on hold this month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract next year as it
has this. But Governing Council members have said they held a
wide discussion about cutting rates from their current record
low of 0.75 percent.
"At the moment we are doing monetary policy above all with
unconventional measures because these are working better," the
ECB executive board member told German paper the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung. "This is why I do not really understand the
discussion about a rate cut."
The ECB's unconventional tools include its new bond buying
scheme, which could drive down government borrowing costs.
Mersch, who began his senior post at the ECB for an
eight-year term in November, also said there was not a higher
risk of deflation at the moment than a year ago.
The former governor of Luxembourg's central bank said the
euro zone debt crisis had pushed Europe to make progress on the
European project, but he was wary it would still remain too
timid in its reforms.
"My worry is that the implementation will be too cautious,"
he said. "This is the case with the banking union."
Mersch said that the ECB's top priority, ahead of financial
stability, remained price stability. But in most situations, the
former should support the latter, and there should thus be no
conflict between the ECB's missions to maintain price stability
and to supervise banks.
"But I do not want to make light of the danger of a conflict
in goals," he said. "You therefore shouldn't overstretch the
mandate."
Mersch said Europe could also decide in a few years from now
whether banking supervision should remain solely in the remit of
the ECB. "In America too, the concept was changed several
times," he said.
European ministers clinched a deal last week to give the
ECB powers to supervise the currency bloc's banks from March
2014, taking the first step in a new phase of integration to
help underpin the euro.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)