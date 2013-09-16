DUBAI, Sept 16 The European Central Bank has not
yet started exiting its ultra-easy monetary policy so it does
not want money markets to become too exuberant, ECB Executive
Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
Speaking at a banking conference in the United Arab
Emirates, Mersch said the ECB still had options available to
halt rises in bank-to-bank borrowing costs, though he did not
specify them.
He was referring to a recent rise in short-term money market
rates in the euro zone, which ECB policymakers have called
unwarranted.
When central banks reduce excess liquidity, they must avoid
excessive volatility during the process, Mersch added.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia)