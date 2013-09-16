(Recasts with details, quotes on money market rate policy)
DUBAI, Sept 16 The European Central Bank is
nowhere near starting to rein in its aid for the euro zone
economy and has various options which it can use to prevent
excessive rises in money market rates, ECB Executive Board
member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
The ECB signalled earlier this month it believed rises in
the interest rates banks charge each other to borrow were
unwarranted and was ready to cut interest rates further or pump
more cash into the system to bring them down if need be.
But economists have questioned whether the bank can keep
market rates at rock bottom given signs that a number of major
economies are picking up and expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin reining in its own stimulus this week.
"We have still options available," Mersch said, asked
whether the ECB was running out of ways to curb rates. "In our
classical monetary policy instruments we have room, we also have
room in our liquidity management, we also have room in our
non-standard policy."
"So from that point I can assure you that we are far from
running out of options and I do not see at present why we would
have to rush already to the next door, open it and take
something from the shelf."
Markets have started handing back some excess liquidity that
they were given via the ECB's unconventional policies, and it is
natural in these circumstances that rates should move, Mersch
added, speaking at a banking conference in the United Arab
Emirates.
"But this being said we are not yet in a normal period, we
are not yet in the exit trajectory. So we do not want the
markets to become excessively exuberant in this respect, and (we
want) to steer this transition from the rate near the deposit
facility to the rate close to the MRO (main refinancing
operation) in an orderly fashion."
Mersch said there were green shoots of recovery emerging in
Europe's economy but they were very tentative and needed to be
managed with great care.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia;
editing by Patrick Graham)