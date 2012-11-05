BRUSSELS Nov 5 Spain has blocked the
appointment of Yves Mersch to the European Central Bank's top
board, EU officials said on Monday, further delaying the process
of filling a critical post.
Officials from the European Parliament and the European
Council, which represents member states, said Spain had opposed
an attempt to secure Mersch's appointment via a "written
procedure" -- a fast-track approval process.
Spain confirmed it had blocked the written procedure,
meaning the process of deciding on Mersch will be delayed.
The move is a victory for the European Parliament which
opposes Mersch on gender grounds, saying that not enough effort
has been made to find a viable woman candidate. Spain has reason
to oppose Mersch as it wanted a Spaniard for the post.
The decision means EU leaders will have to discuss the issue
at their next summit on Nov. 22-23. Otherwise, they will have to
return to it at a summit in December.
The seat on the ECB's six-member executive board has been
vacant since the end of May.
