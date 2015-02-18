* First ECB minutes to be published at 1230 GMT
* Will be 10-15 pages long, market focus to be on QE
discussion
* Brings ECB in line with other big central banks
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 The European Central Bank will
publish its first minutes of one of its meetings on Thursday,
providing insight into just how much support or resistance there
was to last month's landmark decision to start buying government
bonds.
The minutes, or 'accounts' as they will be known, will be
published at 1230 GMT (1330 CET). They are expected to provide
lengthy but carefully worded detail, omitting names to avoid
exposing the bank's national governors to scrutiny.
Euro zone central bank insiders say this week's first
installment, which the ECB has said will "offer a fair and
balanced reflection of policy deliberations," will be 10-15
pages long.
They will start with summaries of presentations by Executive
Board members Peter Praet and Benoit Coeure on the euro zone's
economy and financial markets, then go on to the discussions on
the bank's 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Only Praet and Coeure's names will be included.
"The interesting thing is that this decision was so strongly
contested, so the minutes will give us a better sense of how
broad the consensus was behind it," said Dirk Schumacher, euro
zone economist at Goldman Sachs.
"That will be important for the effectiveness of it. The
market will be thinking about whether it could be altered or
extended in the future, so it will be looking at where there was
resistance and where there was support."
ECB head Mario Draghi has also said there will be a system
of "qualifiers" to show whether decisions were agreed
unanimously by the bank's 25 members, by a large majority, a
majority or by the minimum of consensus.
In most cases, Draghi and ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio will probably have made that clear at their
post-meeting news conference.
Markets and ECB watchers are more likely to focus on the
debate around the more sensitive decisions. This time, they will
be looking at how much resistance there was to the QE plan,
aside from Germany's Bundesbank. Whether there was any talk
about Greece's debt problems and the funding provided to its
banks is also likely to come under scrutiny.
NO NAMES, NO SHAME
Publishing minutes will bring the ECB more into line with
the Federal Reserve and other major central banks like the Bank
of Japan and Bank of England, although not entirely.
The information, including economic and market summaries, is
similar to its peers. The pressure to avoid naming names,
however, and the fact a news conference will already have been
held -- the ECB gives one after every meeting, the Fed only half
the time -- could dull the market reaction.
Others continue to revise their approaches. Later this year,
the Bank of England plans to publish a first draft of its
minutes alongside its rate decisions.
Ensuring anonymity is particularly sensitive for the ECB.
The bank's 25 decision makers include 19 national central bank
governors. The worry is that they may come under fire for
approving measures contrary to their own country's interests.
The minutes may also offer a glimpse of the often tense
debates at the heart of monetary policy in Europe. Unlike the
United States, the euro bloc is made up of 19 often very
different countries, from Germany to Cyprus. Those divisions
often play out at meetings of their central bank chiefs.
The minutes will provide greater insight, though, into the
breadth of the debate and range of options discussed at the
ECB's meetings.
Draghi tends to present the consensus view at the
post-meeting news conferences, so getting a fuller picture on
the range of options being considered could provide markets with
useful pointers.
(For ECB press release on new minutes click here)
