meeting minutes showed on Thursday its policymakers saw no
reason to beef up its bond buying programme at the time but was
flexible enough to be altered if the need arose.
The bank's chief economist Peter Praet said that there was
no grounds to make any changes to its buying programmes or
interest rates, that growth looked set to continue to improve,
while policymakers seemed happy to look through the market
volatility.
The meeting was at the start of June. Policymakers did
recognise that negotiations between Greece and the rest of the
euro zone could create more turbulence, but the minutes gave no
hint of how it would react if events unfolded as they have.
"The President concluded that the Governing Council was
unanimous in its assessment that it should look through recent
volatility in financial markets and maintain a steady monetary
policy course."
"As stated on previous occasions, the design of the APP
(Asset Purchase Programme) provided sufficient flexibility for
it to be adapted if circumstances were to change and should the
need arise."
