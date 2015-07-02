LONDON, July 2 European Central Bank June meeting minutes showed on Thursday its policymakers saw no reason to beef up its bond buying programme at the time but was flexible enough to be altered if the need arose.

The bank's chief economist Peter Praet said that there was no grounds to make any changes to its buying programmes or interest rates, that growth looked set to continue to improve, while policymakers seemed happy to look through the market volatility.

The meeting was at the start of June. Policymakers did recognise that negotiations between Greece and the rest of the euro zone could create more turbulence, but the minutes gave no hint of how it would react if events unfolded as they have.

"The President concluded that the Governing Council was unanimous in its assessment that it should look through recent volatility in financial markets and maintain a steady monetary policy course."

"As stated on previous occasions, the design of the APP (Asset Purchase Programme) provided sufficient flexibility for it to be adapted if circumstances were to change and should the need arise."