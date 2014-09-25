(Adds link to graphics)
* Private sector loans -1.5 pct in August vs July's -1.6 pct
* Euro zone M3 money supply 2 pct in August, 1.8 pct in July
* Weak lending sharpens focus on ECB decision on stimulus
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Lending to euro zone
households and companies contracted for the 28th month in a row
in August, though at a slower pace, putting a keener spotlight
on European Central Bank efforts to get credit flowing again.
Euro zone banks, particularly in the crisis-stricken
countries, have tightened up on lending as they adapt to tougher
capital requirements and undergo health checks, while companies
are holding back on investments, unsure of the future.
The euro zone economy ground to a halt in the second quarter
and with inflation in what ECB President Mario Draghi has called
the "danger zone" below 1 percent for almost a year now, the ECB
saw the need to add new stimulus steps in June and September.
The ECB has now started to offer banks four-year loans at
ultra-cheap rates and plans to buy asset-backed securities and
covered bonds from October to lighten the weight on banks'
balance sheets and entice them to lend.
But economists in a Reuters poll are sceptical about whether
the plan will work, saying bank lending to private euro zone
businesses needed to grow at a 3-percent annual rate on a
sustained basis to stir inflation.
August lending rates are nowhere near such levels.
In August, loans to the private sector continued to fall,
down 1.5 percent from the same month a year earlier after a
contraction of 1.6 percent in July, ECB data showed on Thursday.
Private sector loans have not grown since April 2012.
"It remains questionable as to how much all the liquidity
measures announced by the ECB will encourage banks to lift their
lending," IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said.
"...it is also questionable how much businesses' demand for
credit will pick up while the economic and political outlook
looks so uncertain," he said.
WEAK LENDING IN IRELAND
Draghi told Lithuanian business daily Verslo Zinios in an
interview published on Thursday a continued weakness in credit
growth was likely to curb the euro zone recovery.
Euro zone companies rely mainly on bank funding rather than
capital markets, which is why it is so crucial to fix lingering
problems in the sector.
For that purpose, the ECB is putting the bloc's top banks
through a thorough review of their balance sheets to weed out
bad loans, update collateral valuations and adjust capital.
The picture varies across the euro zone. While lending to
companies in Ireland fell at an annual rate of 11.8 percent in
August - the fastest decline in three years - and 8.8 percent in
Spain, it rose in Finland, Germany and France.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.0 percent in
August, up from 1.8 percent in July.
