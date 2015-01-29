FRANKFURT Jan 29 Lending to households and
firms in the euro zone fell by 0.5 percent in December, but at a
slower pace than in the previous month, while money supply grew
by 3.6 percent, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
Sparce lending to companies continues to dog the struggling
economy of the 19-country euro zone.
Last week, the ECB laid down a plan to spend hundreds of
billions of euros on government bonds.
In monthly 60 billion-euro installments from March, the ECB
will buy chiefly government debt at least until September of
next year, or as long as is needed to revive inflation, which
recently swung into reverse.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra)