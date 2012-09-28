FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Conditions worsened in euro
zone money markets in the second quarter of 2012, with
bank-to-bank lending and borrowing falling and liquidity
conditions deteriorating, an annual European Central Bank survey
published on Friday showed.
The survey, carried out between April and June, showed total
turnover in the market traditionally used by banks as their main
source of funding fell 14 percent, compared with an 15 percent
rise in last year's survey.
"Liquidity conditions were perceived as being worse than in
2011," the survey said.
The data confirm the view that European banks, who have
written off billions of euros in losses and raised billions more
in new capital, remain reluctunt to lend to one another due to
fears that more punishing losses await.
In response, the ECB has extended its promise to lend banks
as much cash as they want in maturities up to three months until
at least early next year to support banks which remain locked
out of open markets. It also lent banks money for 3 years in
December and March.
The survey showed that the largest market segment, secured
lending from one bank to another, saw overnight activity fall by
26 percent. The overnight index swap market, another key area
where volatility has been rife, saw turnover fall by half.
In the less-significant segment, unsecured lending, turnover
fell to its lowest level on record. "Efficiency in the unsecured
market was deemed to have worsened markedly," the survey said.
The survey included 105 banks from across the 17-country
euro zone.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins)