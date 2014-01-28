* Some on money market contact group concerned Eonia rising
too quickly -minutes
* Crisis loan repayment exceed pace of market normalisation
* ECB says asset-quality review will not cover bank funding
issues
* Money market contact group experts warn of adverse impact
of negative deposit rate
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Jan 28 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending
rates that underpin borrowing costs across the economy are
rising too fast, several money market advisers to the European
Central Bank told one of its contact groups, minutes showed on
Tuesday, adding to pressure for ECB intervention to keep the
recovery on track.
Eonia, the euro zone overnight bank-to-bank lending rate,
has been volatile, spiking above the ECB's key rate at times, as
banks repay their crisis loans with confidence returning and
lenders shaping up for the ECB's balance sheet check this year.
The concerns were raised at a December meeting of the money
market contact group (MMCG), which includes around 20 top
traders and a handful of top ECB experts, and the ECB said in
January it would act if such tightening became "unwarranted".
"A number of MMCG members were concerned that the
'normalisation' of the EONIA towards 25 basis points was too
swift in view of the current state of market functioning and
fragmentation," minutes of the December meeting showed.
"In their view, the tightening was driven by the pace of the
ongoing repayments of the three-year longer-term refinancing
operations, which exceeded the pace of the market normalisation
and was partly attributed to banks' reluctance to participate in
central bank operations," the report said.
One reason for such reluctance could be the end-of-the-year
cut off date, which the ECB will use to assess the euro zone's
top lenders' balance sheets, checking whether they have
allocated sufficient capital to meet potential losses.
But bank funding issues, liquidity ratios and central bank
funding will not be covered in the ECB's so-called asset quality
review (AQR), the minutes also said.
ECB President Mario Draghi reiterated after the January
policy meeting that it was very difficult to draw conclusions on
the relationship between excess liquidity and Eonia, saying the
ECB would watch developments closely and act if necessary.
Excess liquidity, or money banks have beyond
what they need for their day-to-day operations, has fallen to
170 billion euros, down from a mid-2012 peak of 800 billion.
ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said at the weekend
that the ECB was concerned about the volatility in short-term
interest rates, but was not ready to engage in any policy action
to counter it for now.
A possible response would be another cut of the ECB's main
refinancing rate, but it is unclear whether the ECB would then
also cut its deposit rate below the current level of zero,
effectively charging banks to hold their cash overnight.
The negative deposit rate was also discussed at the MMCG
December meeting, and a number of members "warned of a possible
adverse impact on money market activity", the minutes showed.
"One member noted that it could improve market fragmentation
across euro area countries," it said.
(click here for the full document: here)
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)