FRANKFURT Feb 2 Euro zone household mortgage rates as well as rates on corporate loans rose in December despite the European Central Bank's cut in official rates, ECB data showed on Thursday.

The central bank cut interest rates for the second month running in December to a record-low of 1.0 percent, but the cuts were not reflected in rates banks charged their customers.

Rates on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, which account for about one-third of home loans, inched up to 3.95 percent from 3.93 percent a month earlier. The average interest rate on a new floating rate mortgage - second most popular type of home loan - also rose.

Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate borrowing, rose to 4.66 percent from 4.61 percent in November.

Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.

DEC 11 NOV 11 DEC 10

(annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.54 0.55 0.43 Bank overdrafts 8.38 8.40 8.02 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.48 3.43 2.78 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.74 3.74 3.52 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.81 3.84 3.80 Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.95 3.93 3.71

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.65 0.67 0.50 Bank overdrafts 4.66 4.61 3.99 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.47 4.34 3.50 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 3.15 2.92 2.59

For the full report, see: here (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)