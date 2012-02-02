FRANKFURT Feb 2 Euro zone household
mortgage rates as well as rates on corporate loans rose in
December despite the European Central Bank's cut in official
rates, ECB data showed on Thursday.
The central bank cut interest rates for the second month
running in December to a record-low of 1.0 percent, but the cuts
were not reflected in rates banks charged their customers.
Rates on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, which account
for about one-third of home loans, inched up to 3.95 percent
from 3.93 percent a month earlier. The average interest rate on
a new floating rate mortgage - second most popular type of home
loan - also rose.
Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate
borrowing, rose to 4.66 percent from 4.61 percent in November.
Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates
offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across
the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.
DEC 11 NOV 11 DEC 10
(annual percent rate)
HOUSEHOLDS
Overnight deposits 0.54 0.55 0.43
Bank overdrafts 8.38 8.40 8.02
Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.48 3.43 2.78
Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.74 3.74 3.52
Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.81 3.84 3.80
Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.95 3.93 3.71
NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS
Overnight deposits 0.65 0.67 0.50
Bank overdrafts 4.66 4.61 3.99
Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.47 4.34 3.50
Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 3.15 2.92 2.59
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)