BRIEF-Commercial Metals to sell CMC Cometals division
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 Euro zone household mortgage rates and corporate lending rates ticked down in November, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10 (annual percent rate) HOUSEHOLDS Overnight deposits 0.55 0.55 0.44 Bank overdrafts, credit card debt 8.89 8.93 8.58 Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.43 3.44 2.80 Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.74 3.79 3.53 Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.84 3.86 3.76 Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.93 3.94 3.70 NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS Overnight deposits 0.67 0.69 0.50 Bank overdrafts 4.44 4.46 3.85 Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.33 4.27 3.56 Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 2.91 3.05 2.42 For the full report, see: here (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Commercial Metals Company to exit international marketing and distribution segment and signs definitive agreement to sell cmc cometals division
LONDON, June 13 Sterling recovered around a fifth of its losses since Thursday's electoral shock on Tuesday, helped by high inflation numbers which underlined the dangers of the Bank of England tolerating a weakening currency in aid of stimulating the economy.