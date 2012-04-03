FRANKFURT, April 3 Euro zone household mortgage
rates and rates on corporate loans fell in February, the
European Central Bank said on Tuesday, following the ECB's
massive injection of cheap cash into the euro zone banking
system.
The ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 1 percent at
the end of last year and flooded the banking system with 1
trillion euros ($1.33 trillion) in 3-year loans in December and
at the end of February which helped to avert a credit crunch.
Rate on mortgages fixed for over 10 years, which account for
a third of new mortgage borrowing, fell to 3.95 percent from
4.03 percent in January. The average interest rate on new
floating rate mortgages - the second most popular type of home
loan - also fell.
Business overdrafts, the main source of new corporate
borrowing, fell to 4.59 percent from 4.64 percent a month
earlier.
Following is a summary of the ECB data on interest rates
offered on new deposits, overdrafts, loans and mortgages across
the 17 countries which use the euro as their national currency.
FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11
(annual percent rate)
HOUSEHOLDS
Overnight deposits 0.52 0.53 0.44
Bank overdrafts 8.41 8.46 8.09
Mortgages, <1 year fix 3.44 3.50 2.95
Mortgages, 1-5 year fix 3.64 3.71 3.83
Mortgages, 5-10 year fix 3.70 3.75 4.06
Mortgages, >10 year fix 3.95 4.03 3.92
NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS
Overnight deposits 0.60 0.61 0.52
Bank overdrafts 4.59 4.64 4.12
Loans, <1 mln euros, <1 year fix 4.28 4.38 3.60
Loans, >1 mln euros, <1 year fix 2.65 2.80 2.62
For the full report, see: here
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)