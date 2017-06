FRANKFURT Jan 16 Euro zone banks are becoming less reliant on funds provided by the European Central Bank, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

"Dependency of banks on the ECB is decreasing," Nowotny told CNBC television, and added that it would be a positive if some banks chose to pay back early the three-year loans they took from the ECB a year ago.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)