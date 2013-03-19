FRANKFURT, March 19 The European Central Bank will provide liquidity to banks in Cyprus when they reopen, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"No decisions have been taken so far because we don't know the final results of the discussions in Cyprus, but given the present legal background, the ECB will be prepared to fulfil this task of a lender of last resort," Nowotny told news agency Dow Jones in an interview.

Nowotny also said that there was "still an open perspective" on including bondholders of Cypriot banks in the financial rescue of the debt-ridden island, but added "the legal and technical problems are much higher" than in taxing depositors according to current plans.