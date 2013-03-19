FRANKFURT, March 19 There is no reason for the
European Central Bank to cut its interest rates in the near
term, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
Nowotny also told newsagency Dow Jones in an interview that
he saw no country being a specific candidate for the central
bank's new bond-buying programme, dubbed Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT).
Asked about interest rate cuts from the already record-low
level of 0.75 percent, Nowotny said: "From my personal point of
view for the foreseeable future, for the situation as it is now,
I do not see this perspective."
"I personally am not sure in this specific situation ...
that a lower interest rate would have much of an effect," the
head of the Austrian central bank added.
Nowotny also said that the ECB was looking at ways to ensure
loan availability to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),
but added there were no clear-cut solutions.
One plan was to package SME loans, he said, but rejected
suggestion that the central bank could buy them directly, saying
instead that the ECB would work through the banking system.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)