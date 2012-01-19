* Understands Japan's concerns but euro moves not one-sided
* Euro zone experiencing neither inflation nor deflation
* Euro zone growth likely to resume picking up later this yr
TOKYO, Jan 19 The euro has been moving
within a normal range and it is premature to say it is showing
one-sided movements, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
said in an interview published in Japan's Nikkei business daily
on Thursday.
Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief,
also said that euro zone economies are experiencing neither
inflation nor deflation, signalling a cautious stance against
further ECB rate cuts, according to the Nikkei.
With the euro hovering above an 11-year low against the yen,
Japanese policymakers are concerned that the single currency's
weakness could hurt Japan's exporters and hamper the economy's
recovery from last year's earthquake and tsunami.
Nowotny said that he understood Japan's concerns but that it
was too early to judge the euro's movements as being one-sided,
addding that the currency's level against the dollar was much
higher than around $1.17 seen when it was introduced in 1999,
according to the Nikkei.
The euro stood at $1.2863 on Thursday, above a
16-month low of $1.2624 hit at the start of the week. Against
the yen, the euro hovered around 98.76, after hitting
an 11-year trough around 97.00 on Monday.
Inflation in the 17-country euro zone slowed to 2.7 percent
in December and Nowotny predicted that it could further slow to
or below 2 percent within the year, sitting well with the ECB's
target of below, but close to, 2 percent.
The euro zone's growth rate would be very low in 2012, but
it was likely to resume picking up in the latter half of the
year, Nowotny added.
The ECB left rates on hold at 1.0 percent at its first
policy meeting of 2012 last week, pausing to assess the impact
of the back-to-back cuts and a slew of other policy measures it
took late last year to help fight the euro zone debt crisis.