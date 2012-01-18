GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks and Canadian dollar flash points as Fed meets
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds U.S. stock futures)
TOKYO Jan 19 The euro has been moving within a normal range and it is premature to say it is showing one-sided movements, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published in Japan's Nikkei business daily on Thursday.
Nowotny, who is also Austria's national central bank chief, also said that euro zone economies are experiencing neither inflation nor deflation.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds U.S. stock futures)
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.