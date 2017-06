VIENNA Jan 17 A discussion of introducing joint debt issues by euro zone members - so-called eurobonds - has to await steps to enshrine fiscal consolidation, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

"We do have of course discussions about increasing...fiscal solidity. After these discussion with hopefully a positive outcome we can discuss this," he told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in response to a question. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Martin Santa)