FRANKFURT Dec 8 A weakening of the euro currency is not an objective of the European Central Bank, a senior ECB policymaker said on Monday.

"It is not that the ECB has the concrete objective of weakening the euro," said Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of the Austrian central bank, describing this as a side effect of monetary policy.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel)