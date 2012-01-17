BERLIN Jan 17 The European Central Bank Governing Council is sceptical about its controversial bond-buying programme and is seeking alternative measures, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in comments published on a German website on Tuesday.

The ECB has taken clear steps in the last months in cutting rates and boosting liquidity, but now needs to see the effects before deciding on further steps, he told the Wall Street Journal's German online edition.

"The need for some type of intervention is widely recognised," he said, adding however that top ECB policymakers were wary of the bond buying, known as the Securities Markets Programme.

The bank more than trippled its bond purchases last week to the highest level since late November, spending 3.77 billion euros as a calm start to the New Year gave way to an intensification of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson,; writing by Brian Rohan)