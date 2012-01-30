BERLIN Jan 30 The European Central Bank's
mandate as defined within the EU charter, states that the bank
must firstly ensure price stability, but it must also support
the other goals of the charter such as growth, ECB Governing
Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a speech in Berlin on
Monday.
"Of course a central bank must also consider developments in
the real economy, but to such a degree that it does not threaten
price stability," he added.
Asked about the bank's three year loans, Nowotny, who is
also Austria's national central bank chief, said these loans
allowed the economy a certain perspective on its financing, but
did not represent a new normality for the ECB.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)