VIENNA Feb 24 The general feeling at the
ECB is that it needs to wait to see the impact of it double-dose
of ultra-cheap three-year funding, bank policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said on Friday, adding that he personally saw no need
for additional three-year offerings.
"I think the general feeling in the ECB Council is that we
have set very clear measures and now (should) wait and see what
impact these measures have. I personally see no further need to
act at the moment," Nowotny said during a speech to business
journalists.
