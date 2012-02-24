VIENNA Feb 24 The general feeling at the ECB is that it needs to wait to see the impact of it double-dose of ultra-cheap three-year funding, bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, adding that he personally saw no need for additional three-year offerings.

"I think the general feeling in the ECB Council is that we have set very clear measures and now (should) wait and see what impact these measures have. I personally see no further need to act at the moment," Nowotny said during a speech to business journalists. (Reporting by Mike Shields, writing by Marc Jones)