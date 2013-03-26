PRAGUE, March 26 The banking crisis in Cyprus is
a special case and the rescue plan used is not a model for other
countries, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny said on Tuesday.
Early on Monday, Cyprus managed to clinch a deal with
international lenders to shut down its second-largest bank and
inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors in return for a 10
billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.
Nowotny echoed earlier comments from ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure, who disagreed with Eurogroup head Jeroen
Dijsselbloem's assertion that the Cyprus bailout would serve as
a model for crises elsewhere. The Dutchman later backtracked on
his comments after markets read them as meaning private sector
bail-ins would play a greater role in future rescues.
"Cyprus is a special case," Nowotny, who is also the head of
Austria's central bank, told reporters at a conference in
Prague. "It is no model for other instances."