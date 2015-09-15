VIENNA The European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme might be broadened or extended, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was reported as saying in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

Nowotny said that those options could definitely be imagined, but he declined to go into detail, according to the interview, which Austrian newspaper Die Presse posted on its website. It did not quote him directly as saying so.

ECB President Mario Draghi said this month that the bond-buying programme may run beyond September 2016 and the central bank may adjust its size and composition.

As it stands, the ECB is buying 60 billion euros ($68 billion) per month in assets, mostly government bonds.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)