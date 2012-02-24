(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA Feb 24 The European Central Bank
needs to see the impact of its double-dose of ultra-cheap
three-year funding before taking any further policy steps and
there is no need for action now, ECB Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
He said no one really knew how much banks would borrow in
the second tender of three-year funds next week after the first
offer at the end of December drew nearly 500 billion euros in
demand from banks.
The tenders have been credited with playing a major role in
the recent stabilisation of the euro zone's debt crisis.
"I think the general feeling in the ECB Council is that we
have set very clear measures and now (should) wait and see what
impact these measures have. I personally see no further need to
act at the moment," Nowotny told business journalists.
He cautioned that the cash injection had tended to lengthen
the maturity of liquidity provided by the ECB rather than boost
overall volumes, comments that back hopes expressed privately by
ECB officials that the take-up next week will be substantial
enough to significantly boost cash in the system. (for analysis
click )
A Reuters poll this week showed money market experts expect
banks to take around 470 billion euros next week although
estimate continue to be widely spread. (for story click
)
GREEN SHOOTS
Nowotny, the head of the Austrian National Bank, also said
the local central bank's export indicator showed the Austrian
economy had experienced "green shoots" of growth at the turn of
the year.
Asked if this was the case elsewhere as well, Nowotny said:
"It is so that we see such green shoots in Europe", although he
added that talks with companies showed those that rely on
markets within Europe were far less optimistic than those that
did major business in robust markets outside the continent.
He said "significant challenges" still lay ahead this year
as euro zone states refinance maturing debt amid tentative hopes
the sovereign debt crisis may be easing.
"I think we have all learned to be careful with the
assumption that the worst is over", Nowotny said.
He called a second 130 billion euro bailout programme for
Greece agreed this week a good one that should have a positive
impact.
"But I have to point out there is still a series of
conditions that have to be fulfilled for it to be really
effective," he said, saying Greece still needed a mighty effort
to see the programme through.
He also said austerity alone would not get debt-strapped
Greece out of its economic misery, and commented favourably on
suggestions the country could get a kind of Marshall Plan to
promote growth.
"I think this second, complementary programme is important
and should be pursued further," he said.
