BELGRADE May 29 It is up to national
governments, not the European Central Bank, to rescue any banks
that get into trouble, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on
Tuesday, adding that the central bank was not discussing
restarting its bond purchases or priming to cut rates.
Fellow central banker Andres Lipstok reinforced the message,
saying European central banks are being pushed into functions
that are alien to them and that the ESM bailout fund would be a
more suitable vehicle for tackling the bloc's debt crisis.
Asked by reporters about problems in the Spanish banking
sector, Nowotny, who is Austria's central bank governor, said
the problems were 'unfortunate'.
"We have to be aware that rescuing banks is the
responsibility of national governments," he said. "The role of
the ECB is in the field of liquidity and not solvency."
Spain, already under pressure from financial markets over
its debt-laden regional governments, is now struggling to
recapitalise Bankia, one of many banks burdened with bad debts
from the bursting of a property bubble four years ago.
Banks across the euro zone are also heavily exposed to
government debt tainted by the crisis that began in Greece more
than two years ago.
With Greece due to vote next month in an election that could
decide whether the country leaves the euro zone, Nowotny said
the prime objective was to keep Greece in the bloc but that it
was up to the Greek people and government.
Estonia's Lipstok urged governments to use the bloc's
European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to help deal with the
debt crisis.
"Central banks are being forced to take on a role that does
not suit them," Lipstok said in his presentation of the Estonian
central bank's annual report to parliament.
He said using the bailout fund would allow conditions to be
set for "guiding the recipient country's economic policy in the
desired direction" and "ensure a better overview of the costs of
the crisis measures."
Lipstok also said the "risks inherent in the central banks'
balance sheets have increased" over the last year and that the
Estonian central bank needed a capital hike, from 0.37 billion
euros ($464 million) to approximately 1.3 billion euros.
Austria's Nowotny, asked whether the ECB would restart
buying government bonds or hand out more ultra-long term loans
to banks, replied: "For the time being it's not a matter of
discussions."
The ECB has spent 212 billion euros on distressed countries'
debt since it started its Securities Markets Programme in May
2010, but has kept the programme in hibernation for the past 11
weeks. It has also lent banks more than one trillion euros in
three-year loans.
Nowotny said that those measures were "very helpful" and
indicated the 17-country bloc's central bank will take more time
to assess how they have worked before it takes new action.
"We are now in a situation where we have to see how these
measures have worked in the economy," he said.
Nowotny also signalled that the ECB was not about to cut
interest rates at its meeting next week to help the ailing
economy.
"We never pre-commit, but also market expectations are not
in that direction," he said, referring to interest rate changes.
Euro zone interest rates are currently at a record-low level
of 1.0 percent. Poor economic data last week prompted many
economists to revise up the chance that the ECB will cut rates
again in the coming months.