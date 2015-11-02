(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA Nov 2 The European Central Bank is right
to consider stepping up its bond buying to boost inflation but
should think very carefully before doing so, Governing Council
member Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview published on
Monday.
The ECB last month raised the prospect of further monetary
easing in December and said it would look at measures including
modifying the asset buying programme, known as quantitative
easing (QE), and cutting its deposit rate.
In an interview published on Saturday, its president Mario
Draghi said the central bank was ready to do what it took to
keep its inflation target on course.
Nowotny, asked why the ECB was considering expanding its
bond buying, told Austria's Kleine Zeitung newspaper on Monday
the bank's 2 percent inflation goal was clearly being missed.
But he added: "There are no decisions. There are
discussions. I would advise more towards caution and a
steady-hand policy."
Nowotny dismissed suggestions that quantitative easing had
flopped. "We would be in significantly more difficulties without
this programme. It has kept the euro zone from slipping more
deeply into deflation and thus an economic crisis," he said.
Euro zone countries needed to support this effort with
expansive fiscal policies and structural reforms, he added.
