BELGRADE May 29 It is up to national
governments, not the European Central Bank, to rescue any banks
that get into trouble, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on
Tuesday.
Asked by reporters about problems in the Spanish banking
sector, Nowotny said it was unfortunate that troubles had arisen
in a number of countries.
"This does not inflict in any way the work of the ECB, but
we have to be aware that rescuing banks is the responsibility of
national governments," he said. "The role of the ECB is in the
field of liquidity and not solvency."
He said the prime objective was keeping Greece in the euro
zone but this was a matter for the Greek people and government.
He added that there was no discussion for the time being
within the ECB about restarting its purchases of government debt
or providing more long-term loans.