VIENNA, July 22 European Central Bank governing
council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday Italy's Banca Monte
dei Paschi, which is weighed down by non-performing
loans, needed a quick and concrete solution to its problems.
Other Italian banks' problems could be solved by setting up
a bad bank, he told Austria's APA news agency.
Nowotny said he expected UniCredit's Bank Austria
to have a sufficiently large capital buffer to be able to split
off its central and eastern Europe business after a regulatory
green light this summer.
