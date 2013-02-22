RIGA Feb 22 A repayment of some of the crisis loans taken by euro zone banks is a good sign, European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

He spoke after the ECB said that of the 800 banks that took money in the second round of the 3-year loans, 356 had opted to repay a combined 61.1 billion euros ($80.8 billion) at the first chance on Feb. 27. That was less than half the 130 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll on Monday.

Nowotny, head of the Austrian central bank and speaking to reporters at a conference in the Latvian capital, said the amounts being repaid were quite substantial, which he saw as a sign of "normalisation". He said it meant banks were becoming less dependent on ECB financing. (Reporting by Aleks Tapinsh, writing by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)