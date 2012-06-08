VIENNA, JUNE 8 It is possible the European
Central Bank could cut to zero its overnight deposit rate that
currently controls market rates, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny
said on Friday.
Nowotny, who is Austria's central bank chief, added that the
ECB had no plans to restart its bond buys or inject more
long-term cash into the banking system.
"I can imagine a zero deposit rate," ECB Governing Council
member Nowotny told reporters at an event at the Austrian
central bank.
The ECB's current policy to flood the banking system with
hundreds of billions of euros of ultra-cheap funding means
market rates now gravitate towards its overnight deposit rate
rather than its main interest rate as they do in normal times.
Cutting the deposit rate to zero would take rates as low as
they could go, something the ECB was previously reluctant to do.
Nowotny also said the ECB had no plans at the moment to
restart its controversial purchases of troubled government bonds
or for another round of cheap cash injections.
"Currently I see no perspective for (a revival of) the SMP
or (additional) LTROs (longer-term refinancing operations)," he
said.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Marc Jones)