PARIS May 26 French bank Credit Agricole must ensure shareholders are treated the same and maintain its current levels of solvency under a planned reorganisation of its structure, Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said on Tuesday.

Credit Agricole's new chief executive, Philippe Brassac, faces the task of simplifying the complicated balance between the listed bank and the regional mutual banks that control it.

"It's important to ensure that there aren't any difficult problems regarding the equality of shareholders... and that the group's solvency remains as solid as it is today," Noyer said, speaking at a news conference as head of France's ACPR financial sector regulator.

Under the current setup, the 39 mutuals own 56 percent of the listed entity, which in turn owns 25 percent of each of them, with the exception of the Corsican branch.

With the arrival last week of Brassac, himself the former head of a mutual, the regional mutuals are eager to reassert their influence over the group after the listed bank saw investments in Greece and Portugal go bad in recent years.

They have also been frustrated by a lack of progress under Brassac's predecessor Jean-Paul Chifflet in reorganising the group into a more coherent, unified structure.

Sources have told Reuters that the reorganisation could look at revising the place of subsidiaries in the group and relations with the regulator. The listed bank bears responsibility for both currently.