PARIS Oct 28 The main risk to European governments is if markets were to decide their debt burdens had become unmanageable, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Tuesday, adding central bank purchases of government debt would be complicated in Europe.

"The principle risk for European governments is that at some point the markets decide that the sustainability of their debt is no longer ensured," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said at the French Senate.

Asked about the prospect of the ECB expanding its asset purchases to include government debt, Noyer said that this would be more tricky in Europe than it was in the United States because of the fragmented nature of the bond market. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)