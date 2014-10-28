PARIS Oct 28 The main risk to European
governments is if markets were to decide their debt burdens had
become unmanageable, ECB governing council member Christian
Noyer said Tuesday, adding central bank purchases of government
debt would be complicated in Europe.
"The principle risk for European governments is that at some
point the markets decide that the sustainability of their debt
is no longer ensured," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank
of France, said at the French Senate.
Asked about the prospect of the ECB expanding its asset
purchases to include government debt, Noyer said that this would
be more tricky in Europe than it was in the United States
because of the fragmented nature of the bond market.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)