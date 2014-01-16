BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
PARIS Jan 16 ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer urged the French financial sector on Thursday to build up its infrastructure, citing the pending spin-off of the Euronext pan-European stock market operator as an example.
"To meet the appropriate aim of financing the economy... I can only encourage the (French) financial sector to seize opportunities to boost its financial infrastructure," he said in a speech to the industry.
"I'm thinking in particular about the sale of Euronext, which opens the way for it to be taken over by long-term investors," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, added.
Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018.