By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 3 European Central Bank governing
council member Christian Noyer said on Monday that he saw no
reason currently to worry that a sharp increase in money pumped
into markets by major central banks was inflationary, warning
that global economic growth remained sluggish and fragile.
"Expansion in central bank money has not affected inflation
expectations, which have remained well-anchored," Noyer said
during a seminar in Tokyo, adding that central banks had "many
tools" available to mop up liquidity when needed.
An ECB scheme that allows it to purchase a euro zone
country's sovereign debt, known as outright monetary
transactions (OMT), is vital to restoring the functioning of
monetary policy and dispelling fears that the euro currency
block could break up, he said.
Noyer, who also heads the Bank of France, said it was also
up to euro zone governments to improve public finances and use
structural reforms to make the region's economies more
competitive as a sovereign debt crisis that started in Greece is
poised to enter its fourth year.
"It has always been perfectly clear that the responses to
the real roots of the crisis can only be provided by the
governments themselves and that monetary policy can never
durably mitigate political shortcomings," he said.
Noyer also rebuffed criticism that the ECB's government bond
purchases could be equivalent of monetising public debt, saying
that the central bank is allowed under law to conduct such
purchases from the secondary market.
Speaking at a separate seminar, her said the OMT, which
allows the ECB to potentially buy unlimited amounts of sovereign
debt, can only be enacted if a country applies for a bailout and
agrees to improve public finances and implement sometimes
painful structural reforms.
The strict conditions of the OMT will help bolster
confidence in the euro zone, he said.
ECB policymakers hold their regular monthly policy meeting
on Dec. 6 and are widely expected to leave interest rates on
hold at a record low of 0.75 percent. Economists are divided on
whether the central bank will cut next year.
Noyer poured cold water on perceptions that central banks
may have lost some independence after the global financial
crisis in 2008, arguing that the non-conventional measures taken
by major central banks were never imposed by governments.
"In all countries, non-conventional measures and the
consecutive expansion of balance sheets were a deliberate and
voluntary response to financial market developments that
threatened their integrity, their functioning and overall
economic stability," he said.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who spoke along
side Noyer, also appealed for understanding that the BOJ doesn't
adjust monetary policy to match investors' expectations.
"While central banks should have deep respect for financial
markets ... they should be willing to stand up to the market
from time to time," he said.
BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura, who also spoke on
Monday, said central bank should find tools to support their
country's efforts to boost the economy's growth potential.
The BOJ has been under intense political pressure to take
bolder action to beat deflation that has plagued Japan for more
than a decade.
Shinzo Abe, the head of a main opposition party set to win
next month's general election, has called for "unlimited" easing
to achieve 2 percent inflation and a possible revision to a law
guaranteeing the BOJ's independence.