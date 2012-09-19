FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The European Central Bank's
new government bond purchase programme might not be needed in a
few years' time, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said, counting
on the plan's force to calm financial markets.
The new programme has buoyed markets' faith in policymakers'
ability to get on top of the euro zone crisis. All eyes are now
on Spain, waiting to see if and when the country will ask for a
bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB's bond market intervention.
Several details of the new plan are still unclear, including
for how long the programme will be in place, how much the ECB
will have to spend and whether it will stop its purchases if a
country falls behind on its reform commitments.
Noyer, governor of the Bank of France, told German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview to be published
in Thursday's print edition that the ECB's new programme could
show quick results.
"This is a weapon to deter. It might be tested and we will
not hesitate to deploy it to demonstrate our determination,"
Noyer was quoted as saying. "Markets understand very quickly
that they can't win against the ECB.
"I hope that the programme will have an impact very quickly.
I would be surprised if such a programme was still in place in
several years' time, even if it was not used," Noyer said.
Cyprus central bank chief Panicos Demetriades made similar
comments last week, saying the mere threat of unlimited bond
buying could scare off speculators and in the end the ECB may
not even have to act.
Noyer said the ECB would halt its bond purchases right away
if the International Monetary Fund and euro zone governments
came to the conclusion that a country was not fulfilling the
conditions for the central bank's bond market intervention.
"We will not hesitate to stop the purchases immediately, if
the ESM programme is not being followed strictly," Noyer said.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Andrew Roche)