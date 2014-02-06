(Adds quotes and background)
PARIS Feb 6 The euro zone's fragile economic
recovery and low inflation is "not normal, but not alarming,"
European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer said on
Thursday, rejecting the idea that deflation was a risk.
On Thursday, the ECB kept its key refinancing rate at 0.25
percent. Some analysts had thought it would further reduce the
already low rate given falling inflation.
"I say it with the greatest firmness: The situation has
nothing to do with deflation," Noyer told Les Echos daily in an
interview to appear in its Friday edition.
"The situation is not normal, but it's not alarming."
Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, estimated
France's overall economic growth at 0.9 percent in 2014, backing
the government's estimate.
He said President Francois Hollande's recently announced
business-friendly policies aimed at reviving the euro zone's
second-largest economy went "in the right direction."
But more needs to be done, he said, to alleviate dwindling
productivity and a lack of flexibility in the economy.
Hollande's pledges to ease the tax burden on French
companies "must absolutely accompany strong structural reforms
to attack the rigidities," Noyer told the business newspaper,
adding that public administration also needed to be streamlined.
The Socialist president's so-called "responsibility pact"
designed to lower taxes on employers by 30 billion euros by 2017
should correspond to a 1 point rise in GDP and create several
hundred thousand jobs, Noyer said.
"But we must let each business free to use these lower
charges according to their own situation," Noyer said, saying
that while some will cut their prices, others may choose to
widen their margins, invest or hire.
As for the ECB's decision not to trim its key refinancing
rate, Noyer said there were no new elements to justify any such
move.
Asked whether the strengthening of the euro posed a problem,
Noyer said that given the euro zone's lag behind the United
States in terms of economic recovery "it would be normal to see
the currency weaken, which will additionally facilitate a rise
in inflation towards our target."
The ECB has a euro zone inflation target of just under 2
percent.
At Thursday's policy meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi
warned that emerging-market turbulence could hit the zone, in
what could put further downward pressure on prices.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)